Officials check a motorist’s details in Harbin, where seven new cases were reported. Photo: Xinhua
China equipped to stop Omicron if it arrives, Beijing official says
- Manzhouli, on the border with Russia, remains the epicentre of the country’s latest Covid-19 outbreak
- A further 27 local symptomatic cases in the city take its total to 396 from eight rounds of daily testing
