Officials check a motorist’s details in Harbin, where seven new cases were reported. Photo: Xinhua
Officials check a motorist’s details in Harbin, where seven new cases were reported. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

China equipped to stop Omicron if it arrives, Beijing official says

  • Manzhouli, on the border with Russia, remains the epicentre of the country’s latest Covid-19 outbreak
  • A further 27 local symptomatic cases in the city take its total to 396 from eight rounds of daily testing

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 9:42pm, 6 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Officials check a motorist’s details in Harbin, where seven new cases were reported. Photo: Xinhua
Officials check a motorist’s details in Harbin, where seven new cases were reported. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE