Health workers carry out mass testing for the coronavirus in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Health workers carry out mass testing for the coronavirus in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Amid winter Omicron unknowns, China to lean into ‘dynamic zero-Covid strategy’

  • Senior health official says it’s not clear to what extent the new variant compromises vaccines
  • But doses still prevent severe disease, hospitalisation and death, he says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 9:53pm, 7 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Health workers carry out mass testing for the coronavirus in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Health workers carry out mass testing for the coronavirus in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE