The Boeing Manta X-47C was a programme to verify Ming Han Tang’s design. It was terminated by the US government in the early 2000s because of technical difficulties and cost. Photo: Handout
The Boeing Manta X-47C was a programme to verify Ming Han Tang’s design. It was terminated by the US government in the early 2000s because of technical difficulties and cost. Photo: Handout
China /  Science

Hypersonic flight: Chinese scientists create prototype with an engine design abandoned by Nasa

  • The concept by Chinese-born engineer Ming Han Tang was largely neglected by the US government, but in China the design has attracted increasing attention
  • Purge of Chinese researchers in the US coincided with the start of China’s hypersonic weapons programme, say some Chinese space scientists

Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 5:42am, 9 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Boeing Manta X-47C was a programme to verify Ming Han Tang’s design. It was terminated by the US government in the early 2000s because of technical difficulties and cost. Photo: Handout
The Boeing Manta X-47C was a programme to verify Ming Han Tang’s design. It was terminated by the US government in the early 2000s because of technical difficulties and cost. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE