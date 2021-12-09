With very low concentrations of uranium in seawater, it’s far more difficult and expensive to extract from the oceans than to mine from the ground. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists have created a new material to extract uranium from seawater. It’s inspired by blood vessels
- Researchers say their porous membrane, saturated with a chemical compound, is significantly more efficient than previous approaches
- Oceans are estimated to hold more than 4.5 billion tonnes of the radioactive element that is used to fuel nuclear power plants
Topic | China science
