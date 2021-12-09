China’s National Medical Products Administration granted approval for Brii Biosciences’ combination of two antibodies to be used for at-risk groups. Shutterstock Images
Coronavirus: China approves first local neutralising antibody cocktail for high-risk patients

  • Brii Biosciences says its therapy shows an 80 per cent reduction in hospital admissions and death in a global phase 3 trial
  • HKU molecular virologist sees the therapy as an additional treatment option for China, but says it cannot replace the key role of vaccines

Holly Chik
Updated: 7:30pm, 9 Dec, 2021

