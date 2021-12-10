China’s power grid, the world’s largest, is complex to manage and costly to secure. Photo: Bloomberg
China uses quantum satellite to protect world’s largest power grid against attacks
- Operation commands able to be sent using particles of light relayed by Mozi, the world’s first quantum satellite
- It offers reliable protection against blackouts caused by hacking, especially for commands sent over long distances or without optical fibres
Topic | Energy
China’s power grid, the world’s largest, is complex to manage and costly to secure. Photo: Bloomberg