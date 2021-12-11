Shenzhen (right) and Hong Kong, separated by the Shenzhen river and both dependent on the Dongjiang for water supplies. Photo: Reuters
China’s tech hub Shenzhen hit by worst drought since 1963

  • Reserves fall by more than half in Dongjiang area, the source of 90 per cent of the city’s water supply
  • While immediate impact is minimal, experts point to the need to identify alternative sources

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 8:00am, 11 Dec, 2021

