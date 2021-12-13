The antibody cocktail also “retains activity” against major variants including Alpha, Beta and Delta, according to developer Brii Biosciences. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Omicron: Covid-19 antibody treatment ‘holds up well’ against new strain, Brii Biosciences says

  • Cocktail of two antibodies, administered by infusion, is the first therapy of its type approved for use in China
  • Company says one antibody had ‘substantial drop in activity’ against the new variant in lab tests, the other wasn’t impacted

Holly Chik
Updated: 4:14pm, 13 Dec, 2021

