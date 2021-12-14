Molten rare earth metal is poured into a mould at a smelting workshop Inner Mongolia. Photo: Reuters
China’s Inner Mongolia region aims to earn five times more from rare earths by 2025
- Northern region aiming for rare earth production value of 100 billion yuan by 2025, as fears linger over China’s control over global supply
- Chinese rare earth capital of Baotou should become world’s ‘magnet valley’, official says
