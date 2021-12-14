An artist’s impression of the floating nuclear reactor, which is due to be completed next year. Image: CGN
China’s first floating nuclear reactor may withstand once-in-10,000-years weather event, engineers say

  • Testing at a simulation facility found it could endure hurricane force winds, but its mooring crane would need strengthening
  • The 60-megawatt station is being built to power oil rigs and islands off the east coast in the Bohai Sea

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 8:30am, 14 Dec, 2021

