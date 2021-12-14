Traffic control measures are in place in Dalang in Dongguan city after two people tested positive to coronavirus. The asymptomatic pair, aged in their 30s, had visited restaurants, hotels, beauty parlours and karaoke bars. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: traffic in and out of southern Chinese town halted after travellers test positive

  • A woman and a man in their 30s travelled together to the town of Dalang in Dongguan city from Shenzhen airport on December 4
  • On Tuesday, China’s National Health Commission reported 51 new local symptomatic cases – all but seven were identified in Zhejiang province

Jack Lau
Updated: 1:14pm, 14 Dec, 2021

