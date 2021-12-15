Harvard University professor Charles Lieber (left) leaving federal court in Boston with his lawyer Marc Mukasey on Tuesday. Photo: AP
In federal ‘China Initiative’ case, Harvard might also be put on trial
- Defence lawyer suggests that what nanotechnologist Charles Lieber is accused of doing is just normal practice for professors with overseas ties
- Case comes to court amid concern that the Justice Department has overreached in its programme to stem the loss of technological secrets to China
