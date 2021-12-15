Harvard University professor Charles Lieber (left) leaving federal court in Boston with his lawyer Marc Mukasey on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Harvard University professor Charles Lieber (left) leaving federal court in Boston with his lawyer Marc Mukasey on Tuesday. Photo: AP
China /  Science

In federal ‘China Initiative’ case, Harvard might also be put on trial

  • Defence lawyer suggests that what nanotechnologist Charles Lieber is accused of doing is just normal practice for professors with overseas ties
  • Case comes to court amid concern that the Justice Department has overreached in its programme to stem the loss of technological secrets to China

Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 7:10am, 15 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Harvard University professor Charles Lieber (left) leaving federal court in Boston with his lawyer Marc Mukasey on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Harvard University professor Charles Lieber (left) leaving federal court in Boston with his lawyer Marc Mukasey on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE