Authorities in Dongguang city, southern China, have ordered residents to get tested for Covid-19. Photo: Weibo
4 Covid-19 cases spark mass testing in south China city
- Millions of residents in Dongguan warned of legal consequences if they fail to comply as authorities race to stop the spread
- Meanwhile tracing is under way to identify contacts of China’s first cases of the Omicron variant
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Authorities in Dongguang city, southern China, have ordered residents to get tested for Covid-19. Photo: Weibo