A high school student receives the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine in Nanjing in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
Omicron: China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine fails antibodies test in Hong Kong study
- None of the 25 people given a full course of CoronaVac had detectable levels of antibodies to the variant, University of Hong Kong study finds
- Both Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines produced ‘inadequate’ responses and boosters may be needed, researchers say
