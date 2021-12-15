A high school student receives the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine in Nanjing in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
Omicron: China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine fails antibodies test in Hong Kong study

  • None of the 25 people given a full course of CoronaVac had detectable levels of antibodies to the variant, University of Hong Kong study finds
  • Both Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines produced ‘inadequate’ responses and boosters may be needed, researchers say

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 3:00pm, 15 Dec, 2021

