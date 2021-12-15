The mysteries of an ancient Chinese imperial tomb are depicted in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor starring Jet Li. China’s central government has funded a study looking at unlocking those mysteries using cosmic ray detectors. Photo: CWH
China mulls planting cosmic ray detectors in the tomb of Qin Shi Huang to find emperor’s secret chamber
- A Chinese government study is assessing the feasibility of placing cosmic ray detectors under the tomb in Xian to pinpoint the emperor’s remains and treasures
- When the tomb was completed around 208BC, all the workers and craftsmen were trapped and killed to keep its secrets inside, according to ancient historian Sima Qian
Topic | Archaeology and palaeontology
The mysteries of an ancient Chinese imperial tomb are depicted in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor starring Jet Li. China’s central government has funded a study looking at unlocking those mysteries using cosmic ray detectors. Photo: CWH