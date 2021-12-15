The mysteries of an ancient Chinese imperial tomb are depicted in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor starring Jet Li. China’s central government has funded a study looking at unlocking those mysteries using cosmic ray detectors. Photo: CWH
The mysteries of an ancient Chinese imperial tomb are depicted in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor starring Jet Li. China’s central government has funded a study looking at unlocking those mysteries using cosmic ray detectors. Photo: CWH
China mulls planting cosmic ray detectors in the tomb of Qin Shi Huang to find emperor’s secret chamber

  • A Chinese government study is assessing the feasibility of placing cosmic ray detectors under the tomb in Xian to pinpoint the emperor’s remains and treasures
  • When the tomb was completed around 208BC, all the workers and craftsmen were trapped and killed to keep its secrets inside, according to ancient historian Sima Qian

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 15 Dec, 2021

