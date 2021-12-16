Harvard University nanotechnology professor Charles Lieber, who is charged with lying to US authorities about his ties to a China-run recruitment programme, arriving at the federal courthouse in Boston on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Federal trial opens of Harvard professor accused of hiding ties to China
- Nanotechnology expert Charles Lieber faces charges of tax evasion and hiding his participation in China’s Thousand Talents Plan
- Prosecution is part of US Justice Department’s ‘China Initiative’, which was set up to help stop technology theft but has drawn fire for overreach
Topic | US-China relations
