Harvard University nanotechnology professor Charles Lieber, who is charged with lying to US authorities about his ties to a China-run recruitment programme, arriving at the federal courthouse in Boston on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China / Science

Federal trial opens of Harvard professor accused of hiding ties to China

  • Nanotechnology expert Charles Lieber faces charges of tax evasion and hiding his participation in China’s Thousand Talents Plan
  • Prosecution is part of US Justice Department’s ‘China Initiative’, which was set up to help stop technology theft but has drawn fire for overreach

US-China relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in Boston, Massachusetts

Updated: 6:37am, 16 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
