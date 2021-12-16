China’s Shidaowan nuclear power station in Shandong province is close to switching on the country’s first high-temperature gas-cooled reactor. Photo: Weibo
China revives abandoned HTGR nuclear technology in safe power drive
- When China’s high-temperature gas-cooled reactor connects to the grid, it will be the only one in the world in commercial operation
- The method is regarded as the safest way to deliver nuclear-generated electricity, but previous versions in the US and Germany shut down last century
Topic | Energy
China’s Shidaowan nuclear power station in Shandong province is close to switching on the country’s first high-temperature gas-cooled reactor. Photo: Weibo