Millions of residents have been told to get tested for Covid-19 in Dongguan, Guangdong province. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: Chinese manufacturing hub Dongguan reports more new local cases
- Another six locally acquired infections have been found and a mass testing drive is under way in the city of 10.5 million
- In nearby Guangzhou, authorities are awaiting further test results to see if an infected driver has the Omicron variant
