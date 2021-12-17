Results of a new study by the University of Washington and Humabs Biomed showed the antibody levels of people vaccinated with Sinopharm’s vaccine dropped significantly against Omicron compared with the older Covid-19 strain. Photo: AFP
Results of a new study by the University of Washington and Humabs Biomed showed the antibody levels of people vaccinated with Sinopharm’s vaccine dropped significantly against Omicron compared with the older Covid-19 strain. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Omicron: 2 doses of Sinopharm vaccine offers weak protection against new strain, finds study

  • Researchers from the University of Washington and Humabs BioMed investigated how Omicron might escape immunity from past infections or vaccination
  • Research confirms recent studies finding mutations on the receptor-binding domain of the spike protein led to immunity escape against available vaccines

Topic |   Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 8:04am, 17 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Results of a new study by the University of Washington and Humabs Biomed showed the antibody levels of people vaccinated with Sinopharm’s vaccine dropped significantly against Omicron compared with the older Covid-19 strain. Photo: AFP
Results of a new study by the University of Washington and Humabs Biomed showed the antibody levels of people vaccinated with Sinopharm’s vaccine dropped significantly against Omicron compared with the older Covid-19 strain. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE