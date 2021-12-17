Results of a new study by the University of Washington and Humabs Biomed showed the antibody levels of people vaccinated with Sinopharm’s vaccine dropped significantly against Omicron compared with the older Covid-19 strain. Photo: AFP
Omicron: 2 doses of Sinopharm vaccine offers weak protection against new strain, finds study
- Researchers from the University of Washington and Humabs BioMed investigated how Omicron might escape immunity from past infections or vaccination
- Research confirms recent studies finding mutations on the receptor-binding domain of the spike protein led to immunity escape against available vaccines
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Results of a new study by the University of Washington and Humabs Biomed showed the antibody levels of people vaccinated with Sinopharm’s vaccine dropped significantly against Omicron compared with the older Covid-19 strain. Photo: AFP