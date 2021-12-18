Harvard professor Charles Lieber, shown in January 2020 after his arrest on tax evasion charges. Prosecutors say he hid payments from his work for Wuhan University of Technology and China’s Thousand Talents Plan. Photo: AP
Video shows Harvard professor initially denying bringing cash payments back from China
- Nanotechnologist Charles Lieber is on trial for tax evasion in a case brought by the Justice Department’s China Initiative, which is meant to cut down on trade-secret theft
- FBI video interview with Lieber shows him eventually acknowledge he did not declare the payments for his affiliation with the Thousand Talents Plan on his taxes
