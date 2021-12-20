In Xian, students from kindergarten to high school have reportedly been ordered to stay home from Monday until further notice. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: Chinese city suspends school amid Covid-19 outbreak and deadly haemorrhagic fever cases
- Xian in Shaanxi province reported 21 Covid-19 cases and one asymptomatic patient on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections in this wave to 57
- Xian CDC says haemorrhagic fever is currently at its peak and urges people aged 16 to 60 to be vaccinated against the disease
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
