In Xian, students from kindergarten to high school have reportedly been ordered to stay home from Monday until further notice. Photo: Weibo
In Xian, students from kindergarten to high school have reportedly been ordered to stay home from Monday until further notice. Photo: Weibo
China /  Science

Coronavirus: Chinese city suspends school amid Covid-19 outbreak and deadly haemorrhagic fever cases

  • Xian in Shaanxi province reported 21 Covid-19 cases and one asymptomatic patient on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections in this wave to 57
  • Xian CDC says haemorrhagic fever is currently at its peak and urges people aged 16 to 60 to be vaccinated against the disease

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 4:43pm, 20 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
In Xian, students from kindergarten to high school have reportedly been ordered to stay home from Monday until further notice. Photo: Weibo
In Xian, students from kindergarten to high school have reportedly been ordered to stay home from Monday until further notice. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE