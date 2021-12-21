A view of the Shidaowan nuclear power station in Shandong province. Photo: Weibo
China powers up fourth-generation nuclear reactor in steady zero-carbon push
- Commissioning of HTGR reactor on Monday shows nation ‘is a world leader in nuclear power technology’, joint developer China National Nuclear Corporation says
- Construction of two more such reactors expected to begin next year amid efforts to decarbonise energy sector
