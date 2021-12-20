Rooftop solar panels will have “an important role” in achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, Chinese government researchers say. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
In clean energy race with US, China may have a lot more scope for rooftop solar
- Just 11 per cent of roofs are suitable but they amount to an area of more than 14,000 sq km – 75 per cent more than in US, Chinese government study finds
- Researchers say there’s ‘huge potential’ in densely populated provinces but more remote regions are better suited to large-scale facilities
Topic | Energy
