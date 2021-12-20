Sinopharm’s BBIBP-CorV vaccine is one of China’s two most used Covid-19 jabs. Photo: AFP
Covid-19 booster from China’s Sinopharm is weaker against Omicron, study finds
- The jab shows significantly weaker neutralising activity against the variant than against an older strain, researchers say
- The vaccine’s neutralising activity eight to nine months after a second dose ‘declined rapidly and could hardly be detected’, making a third dose necessary
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
