A volunteer guides residents to take Covid-19 tests in the northern border city of Manzhouli. Photo: Xinhua
Omicron threat: China gets tougher on Covid-19 as new variant tests zero-tolerance strategy
- Quarantine and border control rules tightened as Omicron cases rise to six across three cities within days
- Surveillance will be stepped up on all imported Covid-19 cases, for quick action to control outbreaks once new strain is detected
Topic | Coronavirus China
A volunteer guides residents to take Covid-19 tests in the northern border city of Manzhouli. Photo: Xinhua