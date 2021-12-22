An artist’s reconstruction of a baby oviraptorosaur in its egg. Image: Julius Csotonyi/Handout
Unborn dinosaur’s position inside Chinese egg fossil strengthens link with birds, say scientists
- Rare 66-72 million year-old embryo had its head below its body, feet on either side and back curled in a pose not previously recognised in non-avian dinosaurs
- Egg was acquired in 2000 and kept in storage for a decade before being brought to light again during the building of the Yingliang Stone Natural History Museum
Topic | Archaeology and palaeontology
