An artist’s reconstruction of a baby oviraptorosaur in its egg. Image: Julius Csotonyi/Handout
China /  Science

Unborn dinosaur’s position inside Chinese egg fossil strengthens link with birds, say scientists

  • Rare 66-72 million year-old embryo had its head below its body, feet on either side and back curled in a pose not previously recognised in non-avian dinosaurs
  • Egg was acquired in 2000 and kept in storage for a decade before being brought to light again during the building of the Yingliang Stone Natural History Museum

Topic |   Archaeology and palaeontology
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 12:34am, 22 Dec, 2021

