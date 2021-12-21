Construction workers line up for Covid-19 tests in Xian, in China’s northwestern Shaanxi province. Photo: AFP
Construction workers line up for Covid-19 tests in Xian, in China’s northwestern Shaanxi province. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

New Covid-19 high for Chinese Terracotta Warriors city battling deadly seasonal fever

  • Xian reports 42 out of 81 Covid-19 cases nationwide amid uptick in haemorrhagic fever
  • Health app breakdown causes chaos and angers residents, as country pushes ahead with dynamic zero-tolerance strategy

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 10:07pm, 21 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Construction workers line up for Covid-19 tests in Xian, in China’s northwestern Shaanxi province. Photo: AFP
Construction workers line up for Covid-19 tests in Xian, in China’s northwestern Shaanxi province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE