Construction workers line up for Covid-19 tests in Xian, in China’s northwestern Shaanxi province. Photo: AFP
New Covid-19 high for Chinese Terracotta Warriors city battling deadly seasonal fever
- Xian reports 42 out of 81 Covid-19 cases nationwide amid uptick in haemorrhagic fever
- Health app breakdown causes chaos and angers residents, as country pushes ahead with dynamic zero-tolerance strategy
Topic | Coronavirus China
Construction workers line up for Covid-19 tests in Xian, in China’s northwestern Shaanxi province. Photo: AFP