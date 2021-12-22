Just months after the launch of China’s national emissions trading scheme, a new study has found the pilot mechanism worked effectively. Photo: Xinhua
Just months after the launch of China’s national emissions trading scheme, a new study has found the pilot mechanism worked effectively. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

China ETS reduces carbon but needs map to cap-and-trade based system: study

  • Researchers find pilot trading scheme reduced emissions by companies before roll-out of national mechanism
  • They recommend world’s largest carbon market moves to cap-and-trade mechanism if decarbonisation targets are to be achieved

Topic |   China’s carbon neutral goal
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 5:04pm, 22 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Just months after the launch of China’s national emissions trading scheme, a new study has found the pilot mechanism worked effectively. Photo: Xinhua
Just months after the launch of China’s national emissions trading scheme, a new study has found the pilot mechanism worked effectively. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE