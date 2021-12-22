Just months after the launch of China’s national emissions trading scheme, a new study has found the pilot mechanism worked effectively. Photo: Xinhua
China ETS reduces carbon but needs map to cap-and-trade based system: study
- Researchers find pilot trading scheme reduced emissions by companies before roll-out of national mechanism
- They recommend world’s largest carbon market moves to cap-and-trade mechanism if decarbonisation targets are to be achieved
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
