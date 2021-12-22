People queue for mass Covid-19 testing in Dongxing, where strict measures have been imposed. Photo: Weibo
People queue for mass Covid-19 testing in Dongxing, where strict measures have been imposed. Photo: Weibo
Chinese border city taking no chances as it shuts down over one mild Covid-19 case

  • Coastal city of Dongxing, on the frontier with Vietnam, announces immediate limits on people’s movement as infection is found via routine test
  • Some previous outbreaks near China’s borders have been blamed on people arriving from neighbouring countries

Jack Lau
Updated: 3:32pm, 22 Dec, 2021

