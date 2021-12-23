A security guard checks a resident’s information as they enter a residental area in Xian. Photo: AFP
A security guard checks a resident’s information as they enter a residental area in Xian. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Chinese Terracotta Warriors city Xian in lockdown as Covid-19 outbreak grows

  • Lockdown affects 13 million people, who need permission to leave residential compounds or the city, while shops and businesses are closed
  • Xian accounts for most of the country’s new coronavirus infections, while also battling deadly seasonal haemorrhagic fever

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Guo Rui
Phoebe Zhang and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 4:17pm, 23 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A security guard checks a resident’s information as they enter a residental area in Xian. Photo: AFP
A security guard checks a resident’s information as they enter a residental area in Xian. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE