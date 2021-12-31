The Zhu Rong Mars Rover, pictured next to the landing platform, on the surface of the red planet. Photo: EPA-EFE
China science 2021 round-up: breakthroughs in space, hypersonic weapons, nuclear power and more
- The biggest talking points range from the country’s first space station taking shape in orbit to evidence of a previously lost civilisation coming to light
- Elsewhere, a possible breakthrough in hypersonic flight grabbed the world’s attention while nuclear researchers announced a series of ambitious projects
Topic | China science
The Zhu Rong Mars Rover, pictured next to the landing platform, on the surface of the red planet. Photo: EPA-EFE