Scientists said the breakthrough could help China step up its production of hypersonic missiles. Photo: Handout
Scientists said the breakthrough could help China step up its production of hypersonic missiles. Photo: Handout
China /  Science

Chinese scientists hail success of new hypersonic engine that military ‘did not think would work’

  • Researchers say a new manufacturing method will allow them to produce high-quality, ultra-modern weapons at a low cost
  • The team adapted a process that has been used to make conventional military equipment for decades, but many doubted it would work for more complex technology

Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 24 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Scientists said the breakthrough could help China step up its production of hypersonic missiles. Photo: Handout
Scientists said the breakthrough could help China step up its production of hypersonic missiles. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE