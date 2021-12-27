The arrival of the Winter Games means an easing in some of the border restrictions that have shielded the country from an onslaught of imported cases. Photo: Reuters
Omicron and the Winter Olympics – is China’s zero-Covid strategy up to the challenges?
- Health authorities have been waging a war to stamp out Delta variant hotspots throughout the country
- The national defences could face an even tougher test in the new strain of the coronavirus sweeping the world
Topic | Coronavirus China
