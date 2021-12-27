A lone motorcyclist travels along a deserted road in China’s northwestern city of Xian, where 13 million people are in lockdown against a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Reuters
China’s Covid-19 surge continues with 150 new cases in Xian epicentre

  • Another round of mass testing and more restrictions for the city’s 13 million residents is under way
  • Local officials have described the situation as ‘dire and complex’ with case numbers expected to remain high in coming days

Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 2:24pm, 27 Dec, 2021

