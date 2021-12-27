The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics, starting in February, loom large in China’s capital, and also in China’s disease control policies. Photo: Kyodo
Omicron: China’s Covid-19 policy keeps Japanese families apart in lead-up to the Beijing Winter Olympics
- Many Japanese workers in China’s capital have not returned home or seen their families for around two years
- ‘Unfortunately, we’ve become nothing short of victims of the Beijing Olympics. I miss my family very much’: Japanese trading house worker living in China
Topic | Coronavirus China
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics, starting in February, loom large in China’s capital, and also in China’s disease control policies. Photo: Kyodo