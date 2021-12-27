A Long March 4C rocket carrying the Ziyuan-1 02E satellite blasts off from the Taiyuan launch site in central China on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
China sends observation satellite into orbit to look for resources on Earth
- It was carried by a Long March 4C rocket and is the latest in a record year of Chinese space launches
- A smaller satellite was also launched and will be used by a Beijing middle school to teach geography and science
Topic | China science
