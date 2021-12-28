Images taken by Beijing-3 satellite over San Francisco Bay area showed the small craft could take clear hi-res images while moving.Photo: Yang Fang, Spacecraft Engineering journal
Nimble Chinese satellite grabs hi-res images of US city in seconds: researchers
- The Beijing-3 small commercial satellite can take images while rotating at up to 10 degrees per second, a speed not seen on a satellite before: paper
- Coupled with AI on board, the satellite can monitor up to 500 areas of interest around the globe with nearly 100 revisits a day
Topic | China's space programme
Images taken by Beijing-3 satellite over San Francisco Bay area showed the small craft could take clear hi-res images while moving.Photo: Yang Fang, Spacecraft Engineering journal