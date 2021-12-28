Images taken by Beijing-3 satellite over San Francisco Bay area showed the small craft could take clear hi-res images while moving.Photo: Yang Fang, Spacecraft Engineering journal
Images taken by Beijing-3 satellite over San Francisco Bay area showed the small craft could take clear hi-res images while moving.Photo: Yang Fang, Spacecraft Engineering journal
China /  Science

Nimble Chinese satellite grabs hi-res images of US city in seconds: researchers

  • The Beijing-3 small commercial satellite can take images while rotating at up to 10 degrees per second, a speed not seen on a satellite before: paper
  • Coupled with AI on board, the satellite can monitor up to 500 areas of interest around the globe with nearly 100 revisits a day

Topic |   China's space programme
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 5:46am, 28 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Images taken by Beijing-3 satellite over San Francisco Bay area showed the small craft could take clear hi-res images while moving.Photo: Yang Fang, Spacecraft Engineering journal
Images taken by Beijing-3 satellite over San Francisco Bay area showed the small craft could take clear hi-res images while moving.Photo: Yang Fang, Spacecraft Engineering journal
READ FULL ARTICLE