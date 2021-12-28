Kintor Pharma, maker of China’s leading candidate for a pill-based Covid-19 treatment, will seek to amend late-trial protocols for further testing. Photo: Shutterstock
China race for Covid-19 pill treatment hit by low hospital cases
- Late-stage clinical trials for Kintor Pharma’s experimental drug misses statistical criteria because of ‘changing conditions’ in US
- But analysis shows no safety concerns and no serious adverse events for the drug, which is being tested in several countries
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Kintor Pharma, maker of China’s leading candidate for a pill-based Covid-19 treatment, will seek to amend late-trial protocols for further testing. Photo: Shutterstock