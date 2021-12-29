Early signs have suggested Omicron causes a milder illness. Photo: AFP
Omicron could ‘push Delta out’ by boosting immunity against it, study suggests

  • People previously infected by Omicron variant developed more immunity to Delta, potentially reducing its ability to reinfect, South African research finds
  • There could be wider implications for the pandemic if Omicron displaces Delta, but experts warn further evidence is needed that the former causes milder illness

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 6:00am, 29 Dec, 2021

