Sinopharm’s new vaccine will be produced in UAE through a joint venture with a local firm. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

New Chinese Covid-19 vaccine targeting multiple variants is approved in UAE

  • Sinopharm’s ‘second-generation’ jab found to be able to stimulate antibodies against virus and unspecified ‘major variants’
  • UAE approves it for emergency use as a booster after study involving people already vaccinated with two doses of Sinopharm’s previous vaccine

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 29 Dec, 2021

