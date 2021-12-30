WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says now is the time to “rise above short-term nationalism” and end global vaccine inequity. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Coronavirus: worst stage of the pandemic may end in 2022, WHO chief says

  • Two years after the new coronavirus emerged, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says ending health inequity ‘remains the key’
  • He urges countries to achieve a ‘New Year’s resolution’ of vaccinating 70 per cent of their populations by July

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Updated: 5:00pm, 30 Dec, 2021

