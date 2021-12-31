China is the only country operating power lines that send electric currents of 800 kilovolts or more. Photo: AFP
China’s high-voltage power grid could affect the atmosphere: study
- Researchers say they have detected a particle sink in the Earth’s magnetic field linked to the world’s largest energy system
- Increase in electrons could affect communications, sensitive devices and possibly contribute to a rise in thunderstorms
Topic | China science
