Elon Musk is one of China’s best known foreign investors but was extensively criticised over the near-miss in space. Photo: dpa
Elon Musk denies SpaceX satellites are blocking space in wake of Chinese complaints about Tiangong’s near miss
- Beijing lodged a protest at the UN, saying its space station had been forced to take evasive action to avoid a collision with one of Musk’s satellites
- Tesla boss insists there is room for ‘tens of billions’ of spacecraft to orbit the earth and ‘we’ve not blocked anyone from doing anything’
Topic | China's space programme
Elon Musk is one of China’s best known foreign investors but was extensively criticised over the near-miss in space. Photo: dpa