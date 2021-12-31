Chinese pharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics delivered more than 14 million Covid-29 vaccines to Mexico in 2021. Photo: AFP
Mexico to get more Covid-19 vaccines from China’s CanSino next year
- Contract remains valid, pharmaceutical company says, after report of missed delivery deadlines and cut in Mexican government’s order
- CanSino delivered more than 14 million doses to the North American country in 2021, with most bottled in Mexico
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
