China’s Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan made a second inspection trip to Xian of Shaanxi province as the city battles China’s worst Covid-19 outbreak this year. Photo: Weibo
China’s Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan made a second inspection trip to Xian of Shaanxi province as the city battles China’s worst Covid-19 outbreak this year. Photo: Weibo
China /  Science

Coronavirus: China’s vice-premier orders Xian officials to take firm action to curb growing outbreak

  • During her second visit to the coronavirus-hit city this month, Sun Chunlan urges firm action on PCR tests, quarantine and speedy lockdown of high-risk cases
  • By late Thursday, China’s National Health Commission reported 195 additional new cases nationwide, including 161 in Xian city

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 2:39pm, 31 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan made a second inspection trip to Xian of Shaanxi province as the city battles China’s worst Covid-19 outbreak this year. Photo: Weibo
China’s Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan made a second inspection trip to Xian of Shaanxi province as the city battles China’s worst Covid-19 outbreak this year. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE