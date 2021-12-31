China’s Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan made a second inspection trip to Xian of Shaanxi province as the city battles China’s worst Covid-19 outbreak this year. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: China’s vice-premier orders Xian officials to take firm action to curb growing outbreak
- During her second visit to the coronavirus-hit city this month, Sun Chunlan urges firm action on PCR tests, quarantine and speedy lockdown of high-risk cases
- By late Thursday, China’s National Health Commission reported 195 additional new cases nationwide, including 161 in Xian city
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
China’s Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan made a second inspection trip to Xian of Shaanxi province as the city battles China’s worst Covid-19 outbreak this year. Photo: Weibo