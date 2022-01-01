China’s Tiangong Space Station is key to its space ambitions and its space rivalry with the US. Illustration: Weibo
China space programme: 4 key missions in 2022 include finishing core of space station, sea rocket launches
- In 2022, China has big ambitions relating to the moon, Mars and sea-based rocket launch pads
- There are six missions planned this year to expand the Tiangong space station – China’s rival to the ISS – for long-term living
