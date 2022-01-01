Facilities such as EAST are called “artificial sun” because they mimic the nuclear fusion reaction that powers the Sun. Photo: Xinhua
China’s ‘artificial sun’ hits new high in clean energy boost
- Research facility in Anhui ran at 70 million degrees Celsius for more than 17 minutes, Xinhua reports
- The achievement ‘lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor’, scientist in charge says
