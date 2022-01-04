Citywide disinfection is carried out in Xian. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
How long will China’s zero-Covid policy hold out as Omicron rages around the world?
- China is the last holdout for a zero-tolerance strategy, even as other nations brace for a ‘viral blizzard’ caused by Omicron
- With Covid-19 set to become endemic, and vaccines yet to provide total protection, a long-term strategy is the need of the hour, say analysts
Topic | Coronavirus China
