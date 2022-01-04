Residents queue for Covid-19 tests in Xian, which has been under a strict lockdown for nearly a fortnight. Photo: AP
China’s Xian to end Covid-19 lockdown if it reaches ‘zero social transmission’
- City could ease its measures once all new confirmed infections are linked to previously recorded cases, with no other local transmission, official says
- Full lockdown is also announced in the small city of Yuzhou, in central province of Henan
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Residents queue for Covid-19 tests in Xian, which has been under a strict lockdown for nearly a fortnight. Photo: AP