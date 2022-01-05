The JF12 hypersonic wind tunnel in Beijing. Chinese researchers say a secret wind tunnel facility allows the country’s hypersonic programme to avoid costly mistakes during airborne testing. Photo: China Central Television
The JF12 hypersonic wind tunnel in Beijing. Chinese researchers say a secret wind tunnel facility allows the country’s hypersonic programme to avoid costly mistakes during airborne testing. Photo: China Central Television
China /  Science

China’s secret wind tunnel is key to testing hypersonic missiles and avoiding airborne mistakes: paper

  • Researchers reveal the essential role of a hidden test facility in China’s advanced programme but its name, location and how long it has run remain classified
  • Test failures have dogged the US mission to have an operational hypersonic weapon

Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 4:27am, 5 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The JF12 hypersonic wind tunnel in Beijing. Chinese researchers say a secret wind tunnel facility allows the country’s hypersonic programme to avoid costly mistakes during airborne testing. Photo: China Central Television
The JF12 hypersonic wind tunnel in Beijing. Chinese researchers say a secret wind tunnel facility allows the country’s hypersonic programme to avoid costly mistakes during airborne testing. Photo: China Central Television
READ FULL ARTICLE